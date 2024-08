Home renovators now have to pay thousands of euros

Mr. B. (full name known to the editors) is angry. His new photovoltaic system was already running and the new heat pump was about to be commissioned. The bill for both new ecological purchases was already on the table at his home in Tennengau. The pensioner had spent around 60,000 euros. The reason for his anger: 20,000 euros should have been covered by the state of Salzburg. However, the stop in renovation funding has now put a spanner in the works.