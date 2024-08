“Provincial politicians can say no to Vienna”

The fight against the large-scale wind turbine on the 2200 meter high Compedal Hochalm continues. The "Citizens' Initiative against Wind Turbines on the Compedal" (BI) from Assling continues to speak out against the seven wind turbines planned by Elektrowerk Assling (EWA) - the "Krone" reported several times. "The alpine landscape is a valuable asset for Tyrol and therefore worth protecting," explains Robert Lukasser-Weitlaner, spokesman for the BI, and continues: "As far as the wind power industry is concerned, it is not a simple yes or no, but a question of location, economic viability and the price that the general public has to pay.