Sponsors bring young Salzburgers to the Festival

Experiencing classical music together. Ursula Gessat, head of the "jung&jede*r" festival program, came up with the idea of festival sponsorships to literally take interested young people by the hand and accompany them to the Festspielhaus. Experienced classical music enthusiasts take on a sponsorship and meet their protégés for the first time before the performance for an exclusive introductory talk before they go into the Festspielhaus together.