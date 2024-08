Dust explosion triggers fire in Abtenau

The fire was under control at around 4.30 pm. Three hours later, the fire department checked the building again and discovered new pockets of embers. Smoke spread again. After smoke was also detected from the 28-metre-high silo, the fire alarm was sounded again. After two hours, the remaining embers were extinguished. According to the fire department, a great deal of damage was caused. A police fire investigator is investigating the cause of the fire.