Kitzbühel region enjoys a boom in overnight stays

3.1 million guests in the summer season

The summer season is set to be another particularly good one for Tyrolean tourism. This can be seen from the interim results. 3.1 million guests have come to Tirol since the start of the season in May, 10.6 million overnight stays have been registered - a slight increase compared to the previous year. While the mixed weather and the soccer euro caused a decline in June, July was pleasing in most regions.