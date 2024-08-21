Good figures for Tirol
Kitzbühel region enjoys a boom in overnight stays
The tourist region around the chamois town of Kitzbühel recorded more overnight stays between May and July than in the previous year. Sport in particular attracted many guests. It should also be another good summer season for Tyrolean tourism as a whole.
Whether hiking in the mountains, a cycling vacation on a mountain or e-bike or pure relaxation with wellness - the summer in the Kitzbühel region was a real treat for tourism professionals. According to Kitzbühel Tourismus, there was a 3.1 percent increase in overnight stays in the association area between May and July 2024.
In the municipalities of Kitzbühel, Reith, Aurach and Jochberg, 208,500 overnight stays were recorded in this period. The increase in guests from Austria in particular was enormous. A quarter more locals sought relaxation in the region.
The goal for the next three years is to further increase added value and overnight stays.
Kitzbühel Tourismus
Future goals clearly in sight, plus in sport too
Kitzbühel Tourismus already knows exactly what the future holds: "The goal for the next three years is to further increase added value and overnight stays." This will also be achieved with the opening of the Hotel Tenne, which will reopen in two years' time.
The increase in sports enthusiasts is also striking. At the Kitzbühel-Schwarzsee-Reith golf course, the record result from the 2023 season was once again exceeded by 3 percent. "We are now working at full speed with all member businesses for summer 2025," they say.
3.1 million guests in the summer season
The summer season is set to be another particularly good one for Tyrolean tourism. This can be seen from the interim results. 3.1 million guests have come to Tirol since the start of the season in May, 10.6 million overnight stays have been registered - a slight increase compared to the previous year. While the mixed weather and the soccer euro caused a decline in June, July was pleasing in most regions.
A total of 5.5 million overnight stays were recorded in July. Although there were slightly fewer Germans (-1.7%), there were more Dutch (+5.2%), Danes (+8.9%) and Americans (+10.5%). The Chinese are back again. 33,600 arrivals this summer represent an increase of almost 300%.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
