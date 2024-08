“I actually never wanted to go into politics”

Krautwaschl lives in a real gem. The garden gate of the old farmhouse in Gratwein-Straßengel is surrounded by a rose bush, while the cats "Seppi" and "Meri" scamper around between the house and the barn. The 52-year-old politician has lived here with her husband Peter Rabensteiner since 2001, and their three children have already moved out. Bunches of herbs dangle in front of the entrance to dry. "We've never really renovated the house," she says, "only the windows are new."