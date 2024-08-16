On average 750 euros
Expensive tutoring is now a burden for many families
Thousands of pupils are currently studying for their "Nachzipf", often enough with the help of paid support. According to the AK, they spent an average of around 750 euros per child on tutoring in the previous school year. There are differences between the federal states.
The demand is huge, according to the Chamber of Labor. According to their tutoring barometer, every second schoolchild needed external support recently. In some cases, free remedial courses in schools help, but in many cases it is not possible without professional learning institutes or tutors. A good one in five children make use of these, just as many as the free offers. 18 percent receive tutoring in institutes or at home, while a further seven percent rely on paid courses on internet platforms. Only 14 percent can count on private unpaid support. Support in mathematics is particularly in demand, followed by German, English and French.
According to AK, parents spent a total of 168 million euros on support in the past school year, 46 million more than in the previous year. This means costs of around 750 euros per child. In 2022/23 it was "only" 720 euros.
Many cannot afford private tuition
Of course, this nationwide figure does not apply to all federal states. For Upper Austria, for example, the Upper Austrian Chamber of Labor recently determined that 523 euros are spent on private tuition per schoolchild. Around half of the parents who have not organized professional help say that they have not done so because of the high costs. However, a good 25 percent would have liked to make this possible for their children.
The AK is therefore calling for nationwide free support in schools for all those who need it. So that success in "Nachzipf" and other areas does not depend on parents' income and educational opportunities become more equal.
31 percent of parents learn with their children every day
However, parents are also the busiest tutors: 31% say that they work and study with their children almost every day during school hours. 24 percent do this two to three times a week and a further 17 percent at least weekly. For one in three families with working parents, this is almost impossible to manage in terms of time, and more than one in five respondents say that they are unable to support their children due to a lack of knowledge.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.