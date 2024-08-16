Expensive tutoring is now a burden for many families

The demand is huge, according to the Chamber of Labor. According to their tutoring barometer, every second schoolchild needed external support recently. In some cases, free remedial courses in schools help, but in many cases it is not possible without professional learning institutes or tutors. A good one in five children make use of these, just as many as the free offers. 18 percent receive tutoring in institutes or at home, while a further seven percent rely on paid courses on internet platforms. Only 14 percent can count on private unpaid support. Support in mathematics is particularly in demand, followed by German, English and French.