Victim of the bite attack: “The pain was horrible”

"Xena" had to leave after the ten-day retention period following the attack - the four-legged friend had bitten off the thumb of neighbor Susanne S. in Tillmitsch. "We took her to the dog professional Georg Resch in Hartberg, and she's staying with him at the kennels for the time being. She's not coming back to us," says the owner. "With a heavy heart, she was a cuddly family dog. But it was just such a breach of trust, and of course it wouldn't be acceptable to the neighbor."