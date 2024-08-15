Hellish temperatures
Where the asphalt really glows in the summer heat
The heat of the city is brutal in summer, Rainhard Fendrich once sang. But true brutality in this context is only revealed when you park your car in the parking lot of a shopping center. A lack of shade, sealed surfaces and climate change make for a scorching hot cocktail of hell - in which federal state the situation is particularly bad.
You could fry a fried egg on the hood, the steering wheel is barely touchable with your bare fingers - after a stroll through the air-conditioned shopping center, heat hell awaits in the car. An everyday scenario at the moment. Even more so in Lower Austria.
Far above the Austrian average
With 55,100 parking spaces in 49 shopping temples, the largest federal state is the record holder in Austria. There are 739 parking spaces per 10,000 square meters of retail space between Enns and Leitha - more than in any other federal state. The Austrian average is just 517.
A lot of ground is sealed
These parking spaces, including the access roads, seal off almost 102 hectares of land, with retail parks in Lower Austria covering a further 160 hectares. In total, that's an area the size of 435 soccer pitches. "The parking lots are mostly asphalt deserts that heat up extremely on hot days," emphasizes Katharina Jaschinsky from the Verkehrsclub (VCÖ).
Large parking lots become real heat islands on hot days. The asphalt can heat up to 60 degrees Celsius there.
Katharina Jaschinsky, Mobilitätsexpertin, Verkehrsclub Österreich
Bild: VCÖ/Christopher Mavric
Lower Austria is the undisputed leader
A look at the other federal states underlines Lower Austria's less than honorable "supremacy" when it comes to soil sealing for parking spaces in shopping centers. More than 100 hectares have been asphalted for this purpose here alone.
Styria is a distant second with 66 hectares (36 centers, 27,200 parking spaces). The rest of the ranking: Upper Austria (50 hectares, 35 centers, 23,200 parking spaces), Burgenland (44 hectares, 17 centers, 12,000 parking spaces), Vienna (30 hectares, 42 centers, 27,300 parking spaces), Tyrol (24 hectares, 22 centers, 14,000 parking spaces), Carinthia (22 hectares, 23 centers, 9800 parking spaces), Salzburg (12 hectares, 12 centers, 10,500 parking spaces) and Vorarlberg (10 hectares, 9 centers, 4700 parking spaces).
Green makes it cooler
Jaschinsky and environmental experts are calling for an unsealing offensive in these parking lots. Measures that should be taken: more trees and infiltration-capable surfaces such as grass pavers. The advantages: a cooling effect and relief for the sewage system during heavy rainfall.
Rethinking begins
There are certainly positive examples across the country: in Tulln, for example, Nibelungenplatz was transformed from a large parking lot into a park. And in Lanzenkirchen, in the district of Wiener Neustadt, the main square was made "water-permeable" and 55 trees now provide cooling.
In Lower Austria, the state initiative to "roof over" large parking lots also brings double benefits - as already reported, photovoltaic modules provide shade for parked cars and generate environmentally friendly electricity at the same time.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
