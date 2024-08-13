Automatically saved design

Acceptance by the population is important

Although tourism contributes a great deal to Austria's gross domestic product, there are also a few places that can no longer cope with the mass influx. Hallstatt, the picturesque village in the Salzkammergut, attracts up to 10,000 visitors a day. There are repeated discussions about how to stem this influx. According to Steharnig-Staudinger, it is highly relevant how the population is involved. For four years, Österreich Werbung has therefore been measuring the acceptance of tourism among the population in order to support regions. "We have initiated a data base where we can direct guest flows in order to relieve the burden on regions. In general, however, tourism acceptance is high compared to other countries. "But we are still a long way from mass tourism."