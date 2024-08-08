Survey in Ternitz
“Disturbing that the suspects are so young”
Overnight, the town of Ternitz in the district of Neunkirchen became world-famous. This is because the cancellation of the Taylor Swift concert in Vienna made international headlines. The "Krone" was on site the day after the large-scale operation and spoke to residents. "It's shocking that terrorism is so close to us," says one resident.
From the legendary "New York Times" to the French media and the German tabloid "Bild" as well as the Stern in our neighboring country. The town of Ternitz in the district of Neunkirchen, with a population of 15,000, became world-famous overnight due to the large-scale operation and the main suspect. The renowned BBC even devoted a report to the cancellation of the Swift concert on its front page.
Suspected terrorists in Ternitz
On Wednesday, the previously unthinkable happened in Ternitz: Suspected terrorism in the Lower Austrian town. The main suspect was arrested in the early hours of the morning and the neat terraced housing estate where the young man lived with his family was cordoned off by police forces. The people of Ternitz are still in shock ...
Rumors spread rapidly
The residents, who had to leave their homes in a hurry, were kept in the dark about the reasons. As a result, rumors quickly circulated - from a gas leak to a bomb threat, as Ternitz residents recalled in the "Krone" survey the day after. In retrospect, however, they are still satisfied with the police's actions.
At first I didn't think it was serious, but then there was a frightening feeling. Now I'm reassured that the suspect has been caught.
Ilse Zacher, Psychotherapeutin
It's shocking that terrorism is getting so close to us. It's a shame for all the honest people from Ternitz with a migrant background who are discredited by something like this.
Michael Liska, Unternehmer
I feel very sorry for Taylor Swift's fans. I hope they can take something positive from the cancellation and not let it get them down.
Nadine Unger, Angestellte
It's appalling that something like this could happen in Ternitz. I wasn't afraid, because the police reacted in an exemplary manner. Canceling the concert is okay for safety reasons.
Johanna Stocker, Pensionistin
I was just at the outdoor pool. Some people wanted to go home but couldn't get into their houses. I think canceling the concert is stupid. It shows they've won.
Heinz Tauscher, Pensionist
It's terrible what happened. We're glad that the police acted so quickly and professionally. Since no one knew the details, rumors quickly spread.
Andrea Rath, Trafikantin
But what really gives the residents of the city pause for thought: That terror does not stop at the small-town idyll. And that the radicalized suspects are still so young.
