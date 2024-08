Gregor (38): “I wish I had a normal everyday life”

It all started in December 2013: "I developed diarrhea and went to see my GP, who prescribed charcoal tablets," explains Gregor Herzog. For about a month, he was repeatedly plagued by "diarrhea", even though he was careful with his food intake and took constipation tablets. At the time, he had no idea that this was Crohn's disease, a chronic inflammation of the gastrointestinal tract. But the symptoms got worse and worse ...