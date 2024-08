Sturm have never played a game like this before

A test match as a triple test run: sporting, organizational and logistical. When Sturm play their Champions League home games in Klagenfurt, everything has to run perfectly. Two hours before kick-off of the test treat against Paris SG, the first fans in jerseys of former Champions League heroes such as Ivo Vastic trickled into the stadium, where Thomas Tebbich took a deep breath: "Until two hours ago, we had massive technical problems, but now everything is running smoothly," said the Blacks' captain. Nothing tragic: WLAN, traffic jams on the approach to the stadium and in front of the ticket offices. Just "teething troubles".