QUESTION TO THE EXPERT

High cholesterol despite a healthy lifestyle?

Nachrichten
12.08.2024 06:30

Readers ask, experts answer on the most pressing health issues. Herbert K. (42): "I was found to have high cholesterol levels during a check-up, I am of normal weight and eat a healthy diet, do I still have to take medication?"

Prof. Dr. Susanne Kaser, specialist in internal medicine, Medical University of Innsbruck:

Cholesterol levels are not only determined by diet, but also by hereditary predisposition and other factors. The decisive factor in the assessment of a blood lipid finding is not the total cholesterol value, but the LDL cholesterol. The optimum values depend on the individual risk profile: if there is coronary heart disease, advanced kidney disease or diabetes, for example, the LDL should be significantly lower in order to protect the blood vessels.

Genetic cause
The same applies to people with a family history of cholesterol metabolism disorders (familial hypercholesterolemia). Early and effective drug therapy is particularly important for these patients, as otherwise heart attacks or strokes can occur at a young age.

Adhering to a fat-modified diet is the basis of any cholesterol-lowering therapy. This means reducing red meat and animal fats in general, such as those found in sausage and convenience products. Instead, vegetable fats (especially olive oil) should be preferred.

Changing your diet does not always help
Changing your diet alone is often not enough. Drug therapy is then also necessary. First and foremost, statins are used, but if the target values are not achieved, other cholesterol-lowering drugs may also be necessary.

