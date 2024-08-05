LASK and Rapid find out their next opponents today

The draw for the final qualifying round of the Europa League has revealed possible opponents for LASK and Rapid. LASK will face the loser of the Champions League qualifier between Sparta Prague and Steaua Bucharest. Rapid must first win the duel against Trabzonspor. If they are successful, the winner of the match between Braga and Servette Geneva awaits. Otherwise, they will go through to the Conference League play-offs. Here, too, the potential opponent will be determined today (2 p.m.).