Europa League qualifiers
LASK and Rapid find out their next opponents today
The draw for the final qualifying round of the Europa League has revealed possible opponents for LASK and Rapid. LASK will face the loser of the Champions League qualifier between Sparta Prague and Steaua Bucharest. Rapid must first win the duel against Trabzonspor. If they are successful, the winner of the match between Braga and Servette Geneva awaits. Otherwise, they will go through to the Conference League play-offs. Here, too, the potential opponent will be determined today (2 p.m.).
The LIVETICKER to read:
LASK will face the loser of the Sparta Prague - FCSB Bucharest clash. The two champions from the Czech Republic and Romania will face each other in the 3rd qualifying round of the Champions League. Last year, the team from Linz prevailed in the play-off against Zrinjski Mostar from Bosnia-Herzegovina. The first leg will take place at the Raiffeisen Arena on August 22, with match two following exactly one week later.
Rapid also wants to get involved in this round. To do so, they must first defeat Trabzonspor in the third round this week and next. The promoted team will face either Portuguese club SC Braga, who finished fourth in the 2023/24 league, or Swiss Super League side Servette Geneva, who finished third in last year's Champions League. The first match would be played away from home.
Patience is required
Even after the draw, patience is still required. As the third qualifying round is still underway, the final opponent will not be known for almost two weeks. No problem for LASK, who can relax and watch and gain experience in analyzing the game.
