"90s Super Show"
Thousands of people celebrated their heroes, Eurodance and themselves in glorious weather on the Prater-Kaiserwiese on Saturday. Mola Adebisi, Loona, Captain Jack, Rednex and co. persistently and motivatedly delivered what people long for: Nostalgia and escapism.
Various festivals and events across Europe have been proving for some time that the nostalgia factor can bring in a lot of money. The 70s, 80s and 90s parties are booming like never before, which is partly due to the precarious global situation. There are no easy solutions to the increasing number of wars and conflicts, recessions, inflation and pandemics, and this causes a longing for a romanticized yesterday to flare up. The fact that not everything was sunshine and rainbows in the 1990s is often suppressed - and successfully so. Successful franchises such as the "90s Super Show" come just in time. On Saturday, thousands of people gather on the Kaiserwiese in glorious weather to cheer on their Eurodance heroes of yesteryear at very reasonable admission prices.
Between plush bears and buckets of sangria
"When we play songs from back then, people find a moment of inner peace," explains Jacky Sangster to the Krone in a backstage interview. The Brit has been the singer of German Eurodance legend Culture Beat since 2001, who wrote one of the most influential songs of the entire genre with "Mr. Vain". "People associate each song with a special memory from the past that takes them away from the harsh reality for a short time." Escapism is particularly important at the "90s Super Show". At the merchandise stand, you can find psychedelic sunglasses in all colors, plush bears and bubble guns. Every few meters you stumble across a sangria bucket with a multitude of straws, people with T-shirts like "Everything used to be better - I'm from back in the day" dance their everyday frustrations away.
Captain Jack takes to the stage early in the afternoon. Under the captain's hat since 2008 is American-born Bruce Lacy, who has certainly experienced better times in terms of fitness, but scores with a lot of sympathy. The 61-year-old understands the longing for a more relaxed time. "In the 90s, people still communicated with each other. In other words, properly. Not just hanging out on their cell phones, taking selfies and capturing every moment you experience a million times over in photos. I think there's a longing for shared experiences from the past because everything happens so quickly nowadays." The artists' performances are also dealt with quickly. At such events, there is often only 20 to 30 minutes of stage time per act. However, as most of them only have between one and three top hits, that's no problem. In fact, these top hits are even played several times during the short playing time - party on!
Rednex for all
In the mid-90s, when Eurodance was at its absolute peak, Austria was one of the most important countries. The charts were full of songs from Scatman to DJ Bobo to the Swedes from Rednex, who are among the most successful representatives of their genre with their exalted stage demeanor and the mega-song "Cotton Eye Joe". As with many other acts, there are also several Rednex bands with different personnel. As the rights to the name belong to a producer collective, this is possible. For example, there are those Rednex who mainly perform in Scandinavia and others who cover the rest of Europe. The Kaiserwiesen Rednex have a Viennese singer and it felt like they had the highest audience response of the day. There was a da capo for those interested on Sunday - a video shoot for the upcoming single "Poor Boy, Poor" took place in the MuseumsQuartier.
Loona from the Netherlands also has experience of Austria. With "Bailando", "Hijo de la Luna", "Mamboleo" and her cover of "Vamos A La Playa", she was a few years behind the times but became the European queen of Latin techno around the millennium despite her western origins. At the Kaiserwiese, she has to start at 3 p.m. because there are two (!) more gigs in Germany on the same day. Nostalgic fun can also be hard work. She is not at all happy that her stay in Vienna is so short. "I feel very close to Austria because it reminds me of my home country Holland. We are both small countries and made up of hard-working people. You can party well and have great cuisine. I spent a lot of time in Zell am See and Kaprun in the early 90s and still have many friends there." Only when it comes to soccer does the love end. "When it comes to the sausage, then of course I stick with Holland."
Good planning is everything
Former VIVA legend Mola Adebisi sets the mood between the acts. While DJ Judge works the turntables, he sings along to Oasis or Bon Jovi and even lets his long dreadlocks swirl during "Last Resort" by Papa Roach. The 51-year-old has been the father of a little boy for just over two weeks - his wife is the Viennese Adelina Zilai, who watches over the little one in their shared German home, while Adebisi is already back in action as an entertainer. "She's wonderful, but no wonder, as she's from Austria," he laughs in the Krone interview, "we divide it up quite well, but I'm especially happy now when I get more than a few hours' sleep." The fact that he is already back in full swing requires good planning. "We've always thought as a team, which is why it works so well. Adelina is with me 80 percent of the time on my jobs. When the little one is a bit older, we'll do it that way again."
The later the evening, the more uninhibited the atmosphere. Behind the scenes, an event like the "90s Super Show" is above all a big family reunion. People know and respect each other. People share memories and hugs. People reminisce and wonder a little about how a subgenre in pop music that exploded around 30 years ago can be so long-lived and still so popular. The stars of yesterday are still the stars of today thanks to the close ties with their fans. Even if members of some acts are already the umpteenth reincarnation of the original and, apart from the songs, have nothing to do with the 90s themselves - like a kind of flesh-and-blood version of the holograms that could flood the concert market in the coming decades. If the world needs more of anything right now, it needs more of letting loose, partying and freaking out. Welcome back to the 90s, here you get all that in abundance!
