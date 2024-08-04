Good planning is everything

Former VIVA legend Mola Adebisi sets the mood between the acts. While DJ Judge works the turntables, he sings along to Oasis or Bon Jovi and even lets his long dreadlocks swirl during "Last Resort" by Papa Roach. The 51-year-old has been the father of a little boy for just over two weeks - his wife is the Viennese Adelina Zilai, who watches over the little one in their shared German home, while Adebisi is already back in action as an entertainer. "She's wonderful, but no wonder, as she's from Austria," he laughs in the Krone interview, "we divide it up quite well, but I'm especially happy now when I get more than a few hours' sleep." The fact that he is already back in full swing requires good planning. "We've always thought as a team, which is why it works so well. Adelina is with me 80 percent of the time on my jobs. When the little one is a bit older, we'll do it that way again."