A financial tightrope act for many families

Sarah is a single mother of two children, Lena (8 years) and Max (10 years). She works part-time as a sales clerk in a supermarket and her income is just above the minimum wage. The family lives in a small rented apartment and the household budget is very tight. The approaching start of school in September means big expenses for Sarah. New school materials, clothes and sports equipment have to be bought for Lena and Max. There are also costs for school trips, excursions and - possibly - tutoring. In short, starting school eats a hole of several hundred euros into Sarah's household budget.