Herzensmensch Association
Only strong together: A lion’s heart for togetherness
The Horn Lions Club knows that the best success for aid projects for the common good can only be achieved together. Since then, it has been working hard to get into people's heads. And has thus also invested part of the "Krone" prize money. Take the opportunity to nominate your "Herzensmensch-Verein" now!
Last year, the Horn Lions Club was chosen as the "Krone Herzensmensch-Verein 2023" because they were finally able to reach the general public with a very extensive and sensational project and thus promote their committed aid projects and regional unbureaucratic support much more strongly.
More attention for a good cause
Thanks to all the positive publicity that the club received as a result, it was also able to intensify its campaigns and provide more support for charitable projects. But it wasn't just the level of awareness that was raised by winning the Herzensmensch award; winning the trophy also motivated many members to get involved, according to the association.
Jackets and Christmas party
With the prize money of 5,000 euros, the Lions continued to work on their public image and invested in new uniform jackets. "As a non-profit association, 100 percent of every euro raised goes to people in need and social projects. Our members have to pay for joint activities themselves. That's why it was particularly nice that the Krone financed our Christmas party," thanks the recently appointed President Jürgen Rochla, who can look back on the great success of the fundraising campaigns.
Next charity campaigns
The Horn Lions Club is already looking forward to the flea market in mid-October and the punch hut in the Advent season. "We are also currently evaluating whether to set up a year-round book flea market in Horn from the fall," reveals secretary Julia Langstadlinger.
