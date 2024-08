Should we be happy about AI-generated products?

As someone who writes texts, the new development of goods and services created using artificial intelligence also makes me feel a little anxious about my own job, alongside a great deal of fascination for the technology used and the sometimes remarkable results. It is easier to be happy about technical innovations if they are not directly related to one's own income - and conversely, the fear of the singer of AI-based voices, the accountant of automated account management programs and the call center operator of virtual people who do their work just as well as they do, if not better, and practically for free, is just as justified.