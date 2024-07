E-biker (61) crashed in front of his wife: dead

A 61-year-old man from Reichenau im Mühlkreis was riding his e-bike with his 55-year-old wife on Lichtenauer Straße in Rainbach im Mühlkreis at around 12.50 p.m. on Wednesday. In a left-hand bend, he crashed for unknown reasons. The wife, who was riding directly behind her husband, was able to state that the kickstand was not fully folded in at the side as a possible cause of the accident.