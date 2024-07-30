Vorteilswelt
Found by hiker

Mother and daughter fell asleep exhausted on the mountain

Nachrichten
30.07.2024 15:06

Armed with street clothes, sandals and handbags, a Ukrainian woman (54) and her daughter (18) wanted to hike up the Feuerkogel on Monday evening. It went completely wrong and the two of them fell asleep exhausted in the middle of the mountain. A hiker found them there at around 5am. 

comment0 Kommentare

At 6.30 pm on Monday, a 54-year-old Ukrainian woman from Germany set off with her 18-year-old daughter from the valley station of the Feuerkogel cable car on a hike up the Feuerkogel in Ebensee. After a few minutes, they strayed from the marked hiking trail and continued to hike uphill on the downhill mountain bike trail. 

Marching on in the dark
Due to their lack of fitness, however, the two of them only made very slow progress and thus reached darkness after around 500 meters in altitude. As they were only equipped with street clothes, sandals and handbags and had no lighting equipment or drinks with them, they decided to spend the night next to the downhill route and hike on to their destination, the Christophorushütte, the next day. 

Hypothermic, dehydrated and exhausted
At around 5 a.m. the next morning, a 44-year-old hiker discovered the sleeping women and, due to their state of exhaustion, alerted the mountain rescue team, who climbed up to the hikers. After providing first aid to the hypothermic, dehydrated and exhausted women, they had to be led to the forest road and from there taken down to the valley in the mountain rescue bus. The two women had no hiking experience and had not planned a tour before the trip.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Krone Oberösterreich
Krone Oberösterreich
