Olympics in Paris
Tune in & cheer along! How Carinthia’s aces start
Carinthia's aces are going for medals at the Olympics this week - the "Krone" has all the start times. Felix Oschmautz is happy with his training sessions, Magdalena Lobnig's neck is holding up. Bitter but: Schumach only a substitute rider!
The Olympic Games in Paris are in full swing! Now only seven Carinthian athletes are still in the starting blocks - one had to withdraw.
- Felix Oschmautz. The canoeist from Maria Saal will compete tomorrow in the slalom heats in the single kayak. The decision will be made on Thursday. The cross competition starts on Friday. He has already completed the first training sessions, even beating European champion De Gennaro (Italy). "I'm very happy, I'm already looking forward to the race," says Felix, who is training on the flat water today and will be supported by his family and girlfriend Dani Ulbing tomorrow.
WHITEWATER SLALOM. Kayak single. Tuesday: heats (from 4pm). Thursday: semi-finals (3.30 pm), final (5.30 pm). Cross: Friday: time trial (3.30 pm). Sunday: heats (3.30 pm). Monday: quarter-finals, semi-finals, final (from 15.52 hrs).
- Magdalena Lobnig. The athlete from Völkermarkt has already made her first appearance. In the quarter-finals on Tuesday, the 34-year-old will have to row among the top 3 to reach the semi-finals. "Fortunately, everything is fine with my spine," says Lobnig, who suffered a slipped disc in April.
ROWING. Women's single sculls. Tuesday: Quarterfinals (10 am). Wednesday: semi-finals (10.14 am). Saturday: Final (9.30 am).
- Lisa Perterer. Swimming training was canceled yesterday due to the poor water quality in the Seine. The triathlon will still take place in the river on Wednesday.
TRIATHLON. Women: Wednesday (8 a.m.).
- Gerfried Puck. The show jumper from Görtschitztal starts with "Naxcel" in the team qualifier on Thursday.
JUMP RIDING. Team. Thursday: Qualifier (11am), Friday: Final (2pm). Individual: Monday, August 5th: Qualifier (2 p.m.). Tuesday, August 6th: Final (10 am).
- Lara Vadlau. With Lukas Mähr (Vlbg) as foresailor, the Maria Rainer helmswoman has her sights set on a sailing medal. It starts Friday (12.05) with two races.
SAILING. 470 Mixed. Friday through Tuesday, August 6, two races per day. Wednesday, August 7: Medal Race (15.43 hrs).
- Marco Haller. The rider from Klagenfurt finished the Tour de France in 85th place and will tackle the Olympic road race on Saturday.
CYCLING. Road, men: Saturday (11 a.m.).
- Heiko Gigler. The man from Spittal has already completed his first swim in the Olympic pool. The medley relay will get really serious this weekend.
SWIMMING. 4x100 medley relay, men. Saturday: heats (12.33 pm). Sunday: Final (19.06 hrs).
- Christian Schumach. The dressage rider from St. Veit received bitter news before the start of the Games: his horse "Te Quiero" did not pass the medical check. As a result, the 42-year-old with his second horse "Amplemento" is now only a substitute and will be replaced in the red-white-red team by Stefan Lehfellner. "It's a big drop of bitterness. We have a responsibility for the team. We made the decision with the owner," said Schumach.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.