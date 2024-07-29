Only one pack left
Where have all the wolves gone?
The nocturnal howling has fallen silent: of the seven wolf packs that were still considered native to Austria in 2022/23, only one remains - in the protected (area) of the Allentsteig military training area. Wolf doyen Kurt Kotrschal explains what is behind this rapid development, why we are a special case in the EU and how this could soon change.
Whether impressive and fascinating or terrifying and mysterious: hearing the language of the wolves certainly gave us goosebumps. Many were in favor of Isegrim's return after 150 years of absence, while others vehemently opposed a new co-existence.
However, well-known European lawyers now see positive developments due to increased legal protection efforts including new decrees, such as Frenz Leidenmühler (University of Linz) or nature conservation lawyer Jochen Schuhmacher: As the current locally inconsistent wolf shooting rules violate FFH regulations, the Bavarian Administrative Court has overturned the local exemption provision of the EU-wide "Fauna-Flora-Habitat Directive".
Easier shooting exemptions move into the crosshairs
Now it's also ringing out in Austria: "The wolf hunting ban must be fully enforced", cheers the Tierschutz Austria association, also because Tyrol has been ordered by the European Court of Justice to comply with the shooting regulation. The nature conservation association is now demanding the same from Salzburg. The many exceptional provisions also contradict the Aarhus Convention (also ratified by Austria). This stipulates that an appropriate time frame must be provided and early public participation must be ensured.
Wolf expert Kotrschal identifies political arbitrariness
"What annoys me about the situation is the violence-oriented, irrational handling of political abuse. The countries are simply circumventing the regulations," comments wolf expert Kurt Kotrschal. No consideration is given to the factor of the current low animal population, although this is one of the most important bases for the protection laws.
2000 wolves in Germany, Austria eliminated 25 in one year
The comparison with Germany is also farcical in the sense that it illustrates the unlawfulness of arbitrary political exceptions in this country: "While the neighboring country has a healthy population of just under 2000 wolves, in Austria up to 25 animals were shot in the space of a year under the pretext of 'harmful or high-risk wolves'. In Germany, on the other hand, the number of wolves shot was lower - but over the past 20 years(!)," says the former head of the WSC Wolf Science Center in Ernstbrunn, underlining why Austria is a comparatively extreme special case.
There should actually be at least 60 packs(!) in Austria to be statistically on a par with Germany. "In reality, however, only one has remained, and it exists quite 'securely' in the Allentsteig training area," the scientist quotes from the current statistics of the Austrian Center.
Only one pack of wolves still lives in Austria. The result of controlled extermination - ignoring all animal protection laws and unfortunately also due to frequent poaching.
Wolfs-Doyen Kurt Kotrschal
The Ötscher bear once suffered the same fate
"In 2000, similar procedures were successful with the Ötscher bear," says the animal expert angrily. Eradicated since 2011, only a few bears now appear, immigrating from neighboring countries. According to Kotrschal, the same approach is currently being taken not only with wolves, but also with otters and jackals, for example.
The wolf and its function as a "natural regulating factor "
The wolf is not strictly protected "simply" because the majority of the European population was in favor of it, as many surveys have shown: "The intelligent animals are ascribed important ecological roles," says the book author and spokesperson for the AG Wildtiere. "The skillfully acting packs regulate the population of roe deer, stags and wild boar in a 'healthier' way than (trophy) hunters could." The biodiversity in wolf territories is very diverse, which consequently also results in near-natural, biodiverse forest management.
"Don't compare apples with pears"
Many organizations are concerned that the arbitrary exceptions in the federal states are annoying and unfounded. "In Austria, nature conservation is the responsibility of the federal states in terms of legislation and enforcement. Following the ECJ ruling, the Austrian federal states must now amend their wolf shooting ordinances and alpine pasture and grazing protection laws immediately," says chairman Thoren Metz, mentioning possible jointly organized infringement proceedings that could result in high fines.
