Where have all the wolves gone?

2000 wolves in Germany, Austria eliminated 25 in one year

The comparison with Germany is also farcical in the sense that it illustrates the unlawfulness of arbitrary political exceptions in this country: "While the neighboring country has a healthy population of just under 2000 wolves, in Austria up to 25 animals were shot in the space of a year under the pretext of 'harmful or high-risk wolves'. In Germany, on the other hand, the number of wolves shot was lower - but over the past 20 years(!)," says the former head of the WSC Wolf Science Center in Ernstbrunn, underlining why Austria is a comparatively extreme special case.