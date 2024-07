When civilization lies in ruins

And what stands next to each other on an equal footing: Napoleon before Waterloo, the Gold Rush, the failure of the world community in Versailles in 1919 - but also the emergence of the "Marienbad Elegy" from an erotic obsession of old Goethe. Director Thom Luz creates an exciting performative structure from this, an anarchic score of words and images, association and text, rhythm and movement. The darkness is filled with the man-sized debris of lost civilizations. The performers seek out individual megaliths and enter into a dialog with them. Scenes take shape. Zweig's tragedy, from the harassment and expulsion to the final act in Petrópolis, is documented with sharpness and urgency.