Election promise
Biden wants to “cure cancer” while still in office
Following his withdrawal from the current election campaign, US President Joe Biden wants to devote himself fully to his office in the White House. He still has a lot planned, as he announced in his speech to the nation on Wednesday. Among other things, he wants to "cure cancer" and end the war in the Gaza Strip.
The 81-year-old US President had reportedly decided not to run again against former President Donald Trump in November's election following a botched TV debate against Trump and ongoing discussions about his physical and mental fitness for a second term in office. Biden subsequently declared his support for Harris' candidacy. However, in addition to supporting the new Democratic candidate - with everything currently pointing to a nomination for Kamala Harris - the incumbent would like to use his last months as head of state to make good on some of his election promises.
Also wants to keep NATO together
"In the next six months, I will focus on fulfilling my role as president," said Biden. He called for a reform of the Supreme Court, without giving details. In terms of foreign policy, he reaffirmed his continued support for Ukraine and his commitment to ending the war in Gaza. He would continue to fight against the climate crisis and keep NATO together.
He also said he would continue to work on lowering prices for consumers, boosting the economy and defending personal freedoms and civil rights. He also reminded the audience of his "Cancer Moonshot" project. The term "moonshot" is particularly widespread in the start-up scene and describes extraordinary projects or unusually ambitious ideas that seem almost unattainable.
In fact, the goals that Biden and his team have set themselves in the fight against cancer are very ambitious. The project website states that the US government wants to "end cancer as we currently know it". By this, the White House means, among other things, the development of therapies and diagnostic options that will make the disease less deadly than it is today. Among other things, the death rate from various types of cancer is to be halved by 2045.
Biden's son died of a brain tumor
Among other things, Biden set up a "Cancer Cabinet" and founded a new scientific institution to drive forward research in this field and, for example, to ensure that cancer is diagnosed earlier. The fight against cancer is also a personal concern of the President, as his son Beau died in 2015 at the age of 46 from a malignant brain tumor known as glioblastoma.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.