The cycling Alaba now wants to step out of the shadows

After almost 3,500 kilometers and 52,230 meters of climbing, Klagenfurt-based professional cyclist Marco Haller reached the finish line of the Tour de France for the ninth time yesterday with the time trial in Nice. And his next adventure in France will not be long in coming. Because the road race at the Olympic Games in Paris is coming up on August 3 - with Haller and Felix Großschartner (Upper Austria). "I've been waiting for this moment my whole career. I wasn't nominated in London 2012, then in Rio and Tokyo the course was too difficult," says Haller.