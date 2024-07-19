When will he retire?
Biden’s family is already discussing his withdrawal
Not if, but when and how - this now seems to be the central question regarding Joe Biden's withdrawal from the US election campaign. According to NBC, his family is already discussing an exit strategy, while his campaign manager is continuing to bravely make slogans about staying the course.
Slowly but surely, those closest to Biden also seem to be looking around for an exit scenario for the 81-year-old. As NBC reports, citing the closest circles of the still-incumbent US president, family members are already working on a plan for how Biden could end his election campaign with his head held high.
Campaign manager: "It's absolutely on"
Officially, however, they are still practising perseverance slogans. Jen O'Malley Dillon, head of Biden's campaign team, emphasized on Friday that the US President wanted to return to the election campaign immediately after his coronavirus isolation. "He's absolutely on board," she said in an interview on MSNBC. The 81-year-old takes the concerns of some Democrats seriously, but is determined to fight for a second term in office.
Pressure on Biden has increased in recent days. Numerous representatives of his Democratic Party have questioned Biden's physical and mental condition for a candidacy and his chances of victory, sometimes publicly. Biden has currently retired to his home in Delaware due to coronavirus.
Who should replace Biden?
Meanwhile, the US media and Democratic circles are already discussing who could replace Biden. At the top of the list is Vice President Kamala Harris, and the name of California Governor Gavin Newsom is also frequently mentioned.
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer or Josh Shapiro, Governor of Pennsylvania, are also candidates who would have their supporters.
Former First Lady Michelle Obama, who is a shining light for many Democrats, is also repeatedly mentioned. According to a poll by the Reuters news agency, she is the only Democrat who could actually beat Trump. In the past, however, she has consistently emphasized that she is not a political person and has never been interested in the presidency.
