Biden’s family is already discussing his withdrawal

Campaign manager: "It's absolutely on"

Officially, however, they are still practising perseverance slogans. Jen O'Malley Dillon, head of Biden's campaign team, emphasized on Friday that the US President wanted to return to the election campaign immediately after his coronavirus isolation. "He's absolutely on board," she said in an interview on MSNBC. The 81-year-old takes the concerns of some Democrats seriously, but is determined to fight for a second term in office.