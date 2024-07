Uncertain future for another Kanaltaler settlement

Generously dimensioned green spaces that can be used by all residents characterize the historic Kanaltaler settlements. Although they are over 80 years old, they are very much in line with the trend and are regarded as a model for sustainable urban planning. The demolition of existing buildings in particular is viewed critically in the industry - after all, the carbon footprint of construction is huge. That's why architecture enthusiasts are always wary when it comes to renovations or redesigns ...