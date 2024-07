The gynecological situation is “catastrophic”

"The Tyrolean state government has only blocked this because of outdated ways of thinking. It annoys me so much," emphasized Green Party member of state parliament Zeliha Arslan in a reaction to the "Tiroler Krone" report on the subject of abortion. "The black-red state government has clearly positioned itself with its blockade stance on the issue of abortion: First with the introduction of an abortion register and now an important location has been prevented," Arslan sums up.