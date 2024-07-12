15 kilos of cannabis flowers hidden in sauna stoves

"I don't know any of these people"

Witnesses had told the investigators that the Ukrainian had twice transported cannabis to Austria with a total of 15 kilos on board. The goods, shrink-wrapped in sauna ovens, were delivered to Graz and Salzburg. "None of this is true. I once had an oven in my car, but I didn't know that there were drugs inside. I don't know any of these people." And how did his likeness end up on a surveillance photo taken in Burgenland? "I don't know."