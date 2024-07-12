Vorteilswelt
Drug courier caught

15 kilos of cannabis flowers hidden in sauna stoves

Nachrichten
12.07.2024 16:15

From Ukraine via Poland to Burgenland: the right-hand man of the "uncle" is said to have smuggled weed worth 150,000 euros. The man presented himself as an innocent lamb before the Eisenstadt Regional Court.

An international drug ring had already been broken up months ago. Most of the gang members are in prison, whether in Sweden, Germany or Eisenstadt. Including the boss, whom they call "Uncle". The name of a 49-year-old Ukrainian, who is said to have been the boss's right-hand man and the money collector, was mentioned at each of the trials.

From the war in Ukraine to Eisenstadt prison
A search was made for the man, he was found during the war in Ukraine and sent to Eisenstadt prison. Why? Because the drug dealers had met regularly to discuss the situation and plan the routes in the Oberwart district. Yes, he had been there once to apply for a job as a DJ in a discotheque, says the marketing graduate.

"I don't know any of these people"
Witnesses had told the investigators that the Ukrainian had twice transported cannabis to Austria with a total of 15 kilos on board. The goods, shrink-wrapped in sauna ovens, were delivered to Graz and Salzburg. "None of this is true. I once had an oven in my car, but I didn't know that there were drugs inside. I don't know any of these people." And how did his likeness end up on a surveillance photo taken in Burgenland? "I don't know."

The annoyed jury adjourned.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Harald Schume
Harald Schume
Folgen Sie uns auf