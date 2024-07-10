Fallen drunk man rescued from S-Bahn tracks

"Onlooker" with an unnecessary rant

The train was slowed down at the last moment, the train driver got off and helped to treat the injured man before the Green Cross arrived. According to professional rescuers, the casualty had consumed six to seven beers before he fell. Among all the civil courage, however, there was also an uproar about an "onlooker" who is said to have repeatedly asked the train driver to finally move on and let people get off. "Normally, people like that should be fined heavily," said eyewitness Roman.