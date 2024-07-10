Civil courage in Vienna
Fallen drunk man rescued from S-Bahn tracks
A drunk man had two very special guardian angels at Hadersdorf station in Vienna-Penzing a few days ago. The 50-year-old had been drinking too much and had fallen onto the tracks. Before the S-Bahn arrived, two witnesses managed to rescue the injured man and stop the train.
Sometimes you're just in the right place at the right time. That's probably what a 50-year-old man will think, at least in retrospect. On July 4, at around 7 p.m., the man was staggering around drunk on the platform at Hadersdorf station in the far west of Vienna. And lost his balance. He fell so badly onto the tracks that he lay dazed on them with a head wound.
Witness ran towards the arriving train
Two men - said to be employees of the nearby Hadersdorf-Weidlingauer Bad - reacted with presence of mind. As the S50 S-Bahn train was due to arrive in one to two minutes, according to eyewitness Roman, who then contacted the "Krone", one of them ran towards the train, which weighed several tons, to draw attention to the accident at the station. Meanwhile, the other man heaved the injured man off the tracks and back onto the platform.
"Onlooker" with an unnecessary rant
The train was slowed down at the last moment, the train driver got off and helped to treat the injured man before the Green Cross arrived. According to professional rescuers, the casualty had consumed six to seven beers before he fell. Among all the civil courage, however, there was also an uproar about an "onlooker" who is said to have repeatedly asked the train driver to finally move on and let people get off. "Normally, people like that should be fined heavily," said eyewitness Roman.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.