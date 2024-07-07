Who will win the Grand Prix at Silverstone?

This puts three Englishmen at the front of the grid for the home race on the tradition-steeped high-speed circuit. "What a feeling, in front of these fans. It gives you so much energy, unbelievable," said Russell after his third pole in total. "We're riding a wave at the moment and are driving here tomorrow to win. The duels with Lewis and Lando are going to be great." Hamilton (+0.171 sec.), Silverstone record winner with eight victories, was also delighted. The record world champion emphasized that the car felt fantastic. "We didn't expect to be on the front row with both cars." For the first time since Brazil 2022, both Mercedes drivers will start from the front.