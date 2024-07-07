Who will win the Grand Prix at Silverstone?

Here in the live ticker
Mercedes have secured the front row of the grid for the British Grand Prix. In a thrilling Formula 1 qualifying session on a drying track at Silverstone, Spielberg winner George Russell took pole position on Saturday ahead of Lewis Hamilton and McLaren driver Lando Norris. Red Bull world champion Max Verstappen had to settle for fourth place on the grid for Sunday's Grand Prix (4pm) after a spin and damaged underbody.
This puts three Englishmen at the front of the grid for the home race on the tradition-steeped high-speed circuit. "What a feeling, in front of these fans. It gives you so much energy, unbelievable," said Russell after his third pole in total. "We're riding a wave at the moment and are driving here tomorrow to win. The duels with Lewis and Lando are going to be great." Hamilton (+0.171 sec.), Silverstone record winner with eight victories, was also delighted. The record world champion emphasized that the car felt fantastic. "We didn't expect to be on the front row with both cars." For the first time since Brazil 2022, both Mercedes drivers will start from the front.
Verstappen leads the world championship standings ahead of Norris by 81 points ahead of the twelfth of 24 races. Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc, who was only eleventh in qualifying, is 87 points behind. The two good friends Verstappen and Norris reconciled after the collision in Spielberg, when Norris had to retire early from the Austrian Grand Prix with victory in sight after a hard Verstappen maneuver.
