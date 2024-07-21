CVT: How a continuously variable transmission works

In the CVT ("Continuously Variable Transmission"), the engine power is not transmitted in the direction of the axle via differently sized gear wheels, but via two pairs of conical pulleys over which a thrust link belt or a type of chain runs. The two cones with their tips pointing towards each other can change their distance from each other continuously; if they come closer together, the chain has no choice but to slip outwards, increasing its radius. If the cones move further apart, the chain "slips" downwards.