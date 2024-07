Esoteric fraudster had a terrible childhood

"I am speechless! I was completely blown away by what I read. I hadn't been in contact with Gabriela for a long time, but all this really left me shocked." Visibly shaken, a close relative of the esoteric fraudster Gabriela M. contacted the "Krone". The swindler is said to have defrauded gullible "customers" of millions and manipulated her own innocent daughter-in-law to such an extent that she was locked up in a forensic therapeutic institution for four years. The relative from Attnang-Puchheim wishes to remain anonymous, but wants to reveal some details from the deceased's past.