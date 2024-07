Why the Styrian SPÖ is changing its team

Our roadmap for Graz - this was the title of a press conference at the Red Party headquarters in Graz on Wednesday, which concealed a major announcement: After nine years in the state parliament - Michael Schickhofer had taken the helm of the Styrian SPÖ in 2015 and brought the state department head into his team - Doris Kampus is leaving the state government. "I will complete the term of government, but I will no longer be available as a state councillor for social affairs after the state elections," says the 57-year-old, not without some sadness.