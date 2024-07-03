Fussach case
Accused financial manager in need of explanation
The former financial director of the municipality of Fussach, accused of embezzlement and abuse of office, was questioned again at Feldkirch District Court.
"Let's finish what we started." With these words, the presiding judge of the trial senate, Verena Wackerle, addressed the former finance director, who had already been questioned in May, on Tuesday. However, this time too, more questions remained unanswered for Ms. Rat than were answered comprehensibly by the accused. For example, the accused testified that he had been the only person to make transfers from the municipality's main account for years. When asked by the judge how such a thing could happen, the defendant replied succinctly: "That was always the case."
In other areas, too, he apparently granted himself very great powers on his own authority. For example, he signed 180 service contracts, albeit without the authorization of the head of the municipality. When the judge followed up, he said that he had not known that the mayor had the authority to do so. But it wasn't just the conduct of official business that was strange. The treatment of employees was also strange. For example, the then head of finance wrote an email about the office manager when she was on sick leave: "What a brat! She doesn't have the necessary social skills. A permanent position is unthinkable!" Nevertheless, contrary to what Judge Verena Wackerle claimed, the office manager was not a thorn in his side.
The trial will continue on Wednesday with the questioning of the ex-mayor, who is also on trial. He is accused of having wrongly collected 4000 euros and of having approved or failed to check the unlawful additional remuneration of the finance director.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
