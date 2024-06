“Wouldn’t want to be in Rangnick’s shoes!”

Stefan Maierhofer in a video flash interview: The "Major" talks to krone.at sports boss Michael Fally at Admiral's public viewing in the Prater about Austria's sensational group win, the 3:2 triumph against the Netherlands, Marcel Sabitzer, Marko Arnautovic, Christoph Baumgartner and why he doesn't want to be in Ralf Rangnick's shoes (all in the video above).