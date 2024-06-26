Judge rules on accused pupils

20-page statement

On Monday, the Aloisianum also issued a corresponding statement for the judiciary in this case. "It is 20 pages long and must first be examined in peace," confirmed Dietmar Fuchsloch, spokesman for the Linz District Court. It is not yet clear how quickly a decision can be expected. Among other things, the judge still has to clarify whether she can decide solely on the basis of the written statements. "It could also be that she wants to question the parties involved in person."