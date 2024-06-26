Aloisianum Linz case
Judge rules on accused pupils
A judge at the Linz District Court decides on the application for a temporary injunction by four accused grammar school pupils who were expelled from the Aloisianum in Linz following a complaint of coercion. The issue for the boys is whether they will receive a report card this year.
Four former pupils and the Aloisianum college are now eagerly awaiting the forthcoming decision by a judge at the Linz District Court. As reported, the sixth graders, who were expelled from the private Catholic high school in Linz after allegedly depriving a 15-year-old classmate of her freedom and coercing her, had taken legal action against this. They are also being investigated by the Linz public prosecutor's office.
Report card at stake
On June 10, the 16-year-old boys and their parents applied for a temporary injunction against the Kollegium Aloisianum school association and the termination of their private school contracts. If this decision is upheld, the four young people will probably not be issued with school reports for the current school year. They argue that the actions of the school management were unjustified.
If the Linz judge comes to the same conclusion, the four boys will be allowed to attend the private grammar school again in future and will probably receive an annual report this year.
20-page statement
On Monday, the Aloisianum also issued a corresponding statement for the judiciary in this case. "It is 20 pages long and must first be examined in peace," confirmed Dietmar Fuchsloch, spokesman for the Linz District Court. It is not yet clear how quickly a decision can be expected. Among other things, the judge still has to clarify whether she can decide solely on the basis of the written statements. "It could also be that she wants to question the parties involved in person."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.