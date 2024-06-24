“No material battle” before the national election

Distribute refugees "fairly"

An important point is the "fair distribution of refugees in the EU, also with sanctions", emphasizes Kaiser. "This means: 75 percent fewer asylum applications in Austria within a year." Anyone who has neither asylum nor a residence permit - for example for work or education - "must be asked to leave the country quickly". Conversely, those who have a reason for fleeing should be "integrated from day one". The SPÖ's central guiding principle for integration is women's rights: there should be "no discrimination whatsoever in terms of gender, age, skin color, religion, whatever".