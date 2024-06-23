In the hotel industry:
“As a young female boss, you always have to prove yourself”
They jumped in at the deep end, but they are being rewarded. The young "Soulsisters" from Kaprun are determined to go their own way.
The Reitzer sisters were in their early 20s when their father died suddenly in 2017. It was immediately clear to both of them: "We're taking over the hotel from our father." Jessica quit her job at a reception in Munich and Jennifer quit hers in Mittersill as a waitress.
Seven years later, their eyes light up when they visit the Krone. They have not only saved the family business - the sisters have turned Haus Antonius, built by their parents in 1992, into the four-star hotel "Soulsisters". A few days ago, it was selected as one of the "Leading SPA Resorts" wellness hotels. For the two of them, this is confirmation of their vision. They have completely revamped the hotel in recent years and invested heavily. Their style is reflected in the luxurious sauna area, cozy rooms and playful details.
The job was and is by no means easy. "As a young female boss, you always have to prove yourself," says Jennifer Franic-Reitzer. "It's more difficult for women in management positions to gain respect than for men," says Jessica Leitner-Reitzer.
The female hotel managers learned their trade at the Klessheim School of Tourism and make sure that they keep important things together. They have no vacancies, perhaps also because they kept their staff during the pandemic. Today, three quarters of them are foreign employees.
Waiter Andi Petershofer has been "part of the family" for around 30 years. Why did so many employees leave the restaurant? "Being a waiter is a vocation. You have to put your whole heart into it," he says. "It annoys us when the hotel industry is talked down to. Many employers pay well," says Jessica Leitner-Reitzer. She and her sister are currently working on a 4.5-day week. Something will change again. Because, they both say: "You must never stand still."
