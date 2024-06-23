“As a young female boss, you always have to prove yourself”

Waiter Andi Petershofer has been "part of the family" for around 30 years. Why did so many employees leave the restaurant? "Being a waiter is a vocation. You have to put your whole heart into it," he says. "It annoys us when the hotel industry is talked down to. Many employers pay well," says Jessica Leitner-Reitzer. She and her sister are currently working on a 4.5-day week. Something will change again. Because, they both say: "You must never stand still."