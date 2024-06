“What’s it like to be the nation’s bogeywoman?”

Is there a woman in Austria who polarizes more than you? The Green Minister Leonore Gewessler has been the absolute minus woman of many, the Green heroine of some, at the very latest since her Yes to the EU renaturation law last Monday. On Friday, at the conference of state energy ministers in Bregenz, the ÖVP provincial councillors transferred her. They no longer want to talk to her. Gewessler herself is still talking: in an interview with the "Krone" before her (train) journey to Vorarlberg ...