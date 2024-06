“Should have been renovated years ago”

"The mayor of Ebenau should have had the road properly repaired years ago, but he would prefer it if nobody drove there at all," grumbles Faistenau landlord Franz Ebner. His "Seewirt" is located in the Strubklamm gorge. The road to it from Ebenau via the Felbertal work school home to Hintersee is being renovated during the summer vacations. The result: total closure.