Schierl extended
The Austria Lustenau cult keeper stays on board
Huge cheers from the Austria fans! Goalkeeper Domenik Schierl continues to play for Lustenau and has extended his contract with the Green-Whites. It's not just the fans who are delighted, the Salzburg man himself is also mega-happy.
His strong performances and honest interviews made Domenik Schierl a cult figure for Austria fans last season. And the goalkeeper himself said after relegation that Austria was a cult club and a club close to his heart. But Schierl also made no secret of the fact that he would like to continue playing in the Bundesliga.
The Salzburg native has now decided to join Lustenau on their journey into League Two. The 29-year-old extended his contract by a further year just before leaving for the short training camp in Lech on Wednesday morning. For Domenik Schierl, the fans were the deciding factor. "The way they lifted me up after the completely botched fall and gave me courage is unforgettable for me. It still gives me goosebumps today," said the goalkeeper, who joined Austria in the summer of 2019.
Which caused great jubilation among the fans. "Build a statue of the man in the new stadium" or "That's exactly the kind of guy we need" are the reactions on the Austria forum. The goalkeeper has listened to his heart: "I'm mega-happy that I've now made my decision after two weeks of thinking about it. I am absolutely convinced that it was the right decision. I can hardly wait to get out on the pitch with my team-mates." Sporting Director Mirco Papaleo said: "His many years of experience, his tireless passion and his outstanding skills make him an indispensable member of our team." The Lustenau squad continues to take shape.
Team building in Lech
The three-day training camp in Lech, hosted once again by patron Clemens Walch at the Hotel Gotthard, is all about team building and a varied sports program for the Green-Whites.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
