Battery parks as an alternative to mega power plant

Almost no parliamentary session goes by without the topics of climate protection and the energy transition being debated in some form or another. The black-red coalition is preaching the expansion of hydropower as the irrefutable cornerstone of future energy supply, away from fossil fuels such as coal and oil. One specific project planned is the expansion of the Kaunertal/Platzertal power plant. Pumped storage facilities of this type are regarded as a key technology for storing large amounts of energy seasonally and not just on a daily basis, and also for stabilizing the electricity grid.