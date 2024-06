Neubauer Rally

Many fans from his Lungau home cheered Hermann Neubauer on at the Murtal Rally. The fourth stop of the national championship was special for him because it was also the closest to his home. With the support and the joy of driving, the 35-year-old showed himself to be in strong form. He fought a duel at eye level with favorite and Skoda colleague Simon Wagner, which ended with a 12.9 second lead in favor of the Upper Austrian.