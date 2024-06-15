Could you really do better, Mr. Doskozil?

Doskozil is not one of those representatives of the people who always have rubber boots in the trunk. "There are already enough onlookers. When people are running for their lives, it's not appropriate for a politician to get involved. That's not my thing." Instead, he meets with mayors and municipal councillors to discuss immediate measures. A table is set for the "Krone" interview in the "Lavendel" seminar room. A white tablecloth, a bouquet of flowers, a jug of water and coffee. Almost exactly a year after he gave his first interview to "Krone" as the new leader of the SPÖ, he is sitting opposite me again. After an unprecedented glitch in the vote count, it turned out to be Andreas Babler. Doskozil only mentions his name once, but it hovers over our conversation like an invisible ghost.