The big interview

Could you really do better, Mr. Doskozil?

Nachrichten
15.06.2024 17:55

Two words caused a stir this week. Hans Peter Doskozil wished the SPÖ "all the best" for the upcoming national elections, the sarcasm was unmistakable. The governor of Burgenland talks to Conny Bischofberger about his success models, the sensitive topic of migration, his new book and what the many laryngectomies have done to him as a person.

The southern Burgenland spa town of Bad Tatzmannsdorf still looks sleepy, it is Friday, very early in the morning. The head of the province's dark BMW is already parked in the parking lot of the Reduce Hotel. Doskozil is on a tour of the communities severely affected by the floods, including his home community of Grafenschachen. "Land under water" in many parts of Oberwart. In the first two days alone, 2000 cases of damage were reported. According to the governor, one family has already lost everything for the third time despite flood protection. "This is a threat to our existence. And shows what nature can do to us."

Doskozil is not one of those representatives of the people who always have rubber boots in the trunk. "There are already enough onlookers. When people are running for their lives, it's not appropriate for a politician to get involved. That's not my thing." Instead, he meets with mayors and municipal councillors to discuss immediate measures. A table is set for the "Krone" interview in the "Lavendel" seminar room. A white tablecloth, a bouquet of flowers, a jug of water and coffee. Almost exactly a year after he gave his first interview to "Krone" as the new leader of the SPÖ, he is sitting opposite me again. After an unprecedented glitch in the vote count, it turned out to be Andreas Babler. Doskozil only mentions his name once, but it hovers over our conversation like an invisible ghost.

The governor of Burgenland being interviewed by Conny Bischofberger in the "Lavendel" seminar room.
The governor of Burgenland being interviewed by Conny Bischofberger in the "Lavendel" seminar room.
(Bild: Reinhard Holl)

"Krone ":Governor, with a little distance from the shock of June 3, 2023, are you perhaps even glad that you didn't become SPÖ leader?

Conny Bischofberger
Conny Bischofberger
