Five questions for ...
New in office: What is life as mayor like?
The 2024 municipal elections have brought some new faces into office. The "Krone" has picked out five "special ones": from Salzburg's youngest female mayor in Schleedorf, to Rußbach's first "red" mayor and the surprise winner with his own list in Bad Vigaun. They reveal how they are coping with their new everyday lives, what they miss and where the biggest challenges lie.
"Krone": Previously a private citizen, now in the public eye: how has your everyday life changed compared to before?
Martina Berger, Schleedorf: I am even less at home. I've always enjoyed being out and about a lot. Now it's more, of course. When I'm out with friends, for example, I make it clear that I'm not there as mayor now.
Stefan Lanner, Rußbach: Everyday life hasn't changed much, as mayor I just have a lot more work to do. But it's a great pleasure, just as it was before as deputy mayor and local councillor.
Willibald Bodner, Mühlbach: As a landlord and member of many clubs, I was never really private. The biggest change is that I now work in the office, not on the building site. But I'm out and about a lot, so I get plenty of exercise.
Barbara Schweitl, Puch: I used to try to find a balance between work, family, partnership, community and exercise. Now I really enjoy working in the office and the balance has to wait a little.
Alexander Sartori, Bad Vigaun: The change is of course clearly recognizable. The defining topics and areas of responsibility have of course changed and the daily routine is no longer as clearly defined as it was in my previous job.
