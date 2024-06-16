Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Krone Plus Logo

Five questions for ...

New in office: What is life as mayor like?

Nachrichten
16.06.2024 07:00

The 2024 municipal elections have brought some new faces into office. The "Krone" has picked out five "special ones": from Salzburg's youngest female mayor in Schleedorf, to Rußbach's first "red" mayor and the surprise winner with his own list in Bad Vigaun. They reveal how they are coping with their new everyday lives, what they miss and where the biggest challenges lie.

comment0 Kommentare

"Krone": Previously a private citizen, now in the public eye: how has your everyday life changed compared to before?
Martina Berger, Schleedorf: I am even less at home. I've always enjoyed being out and about a lot. Now it's more, of course. When I'm out with friends, for example, I make it clear that I'm not there as mayor now.
Stefan Lanner, Rußbach: Everyday life hasn't changed much, as mayor I just have a lot more work to do. But it's a great pleasure, just as it was before as deputy mayor and local councillor.
Willibald Bodner, Mühlbach: As a landlord and member of many clubs, I was never really private. The biggest change is that I now work in the office, not on the building site. But I'm out and about a lot, so I get plenty of exercise.
Barbara Schweitl, Puch: I used to try to find a balance between work, family, partnership, community and exercise. Now I really enjoy working in the office and the balance has to wait a little.
Alexander Sartori, Bad Vigaun: The change is of course clearly recognizable. The defining topics and areas of responsibility have of course changed and the daily routine is no longer as clearly defined as it was in my previous job.

Krone

„Krone“-Plus

Jakob Hilzensauer
Jakob Hilzensauer
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit

„Krone“-Plus

explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf