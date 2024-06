Searching for clues in the Nazi era in Vorarlberg

Johannes Spies had not expected this - what began with a simple death notice in a youth non-fiction book ended with the uncovering of the previously unknown life story of a woman who had a significant impact on healthcare in Vorarlberg: The history teacher, employee of erinnern.at and chairman of the Johann August Malin Society has traced the life of Selma Mitteldorf, a nurse of Jewish origin, right up to her suicide at the beginning of the Nazi era through intensive research.