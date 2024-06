Undefeated St. Veiters want to continue their run

Arsenal 2004, Leverkusen 2024 - and now St. Veit! This year's champions of the Unterliga Ost are in the same league as the international "undefeated" - which Faaker See (1st B) and Wietersdorf (2nd C) also achieved this year. Martin Kaiser's team have not lost a single league game, winning the title with 25 victories and five draws. They were neck-and-neck with KFV Cup finalists Grafenstein for a long time. The 2:0 away win in the direct duel in the spring brought St. Veit closer to the title.