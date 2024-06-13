Automatically stored draft

According to the government plan, one million roofs are to be equipped with photovoltaic panels by 2030. As of now, "420,000 roofs are already solar power plants, which means we are even ahead of schedule in terms of expansion," beams Energy Minister Leonore Gewessler (Greens). In the previous year alone, 2.6 times as much new solar capacity was built as in 2022, making Austria the EU leader in growth. Together with wind and hydropower, our entire electricity demand could already be covered from renewable sources by May.



Here you can see how the annual installed capacity has developed.